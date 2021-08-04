Corsicana Artist and Writers Residency, formerly 100W, has a series of events coming up in the new space called Storefront, 203 N. Commerce, downtown. The bookstore hours for summer are Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Happy Hour: Every Thursday in August at 5:05 p.m. at the Storefront, featuring complimentary drinks and a 10% discount on Storefront's book-of-the-week. No reservation necessary.
After Hours: Author Talk with essayist David Searcy at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Celebrating the release of “Tiny Bee Hovering at the Center of the Universe.”
Summer Book Fair: Saturday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Book lovers are invited to sell, swap and share new and used books at the Storefront during Downtown's Mimosas at the Market. Attending will be Deep Velum Books from Dallas.
After Hours: Corsicana's edgiest book club, Margins, begins Monday, Sept. 13, 6 to 7 p.m. The first book is “All My Mother's Lovers” by past 100W resident Ilana Masad.
Storefront is also hosting creative workshops led by former residents and local artists on the following Saturdays in August. Cost is $12 for students and $20 for adults. No experience is necessary. RSVP to Alysia@corsicanaresidency.org
Exploring Sacred Geometry: Saturday, Aug. 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In this collective practice of drawing mandalas, residency founding artist Nancy Rebel guides participants on reflexive journeys.
Contemporary Landscapes: Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watercolorist and art professor David Collins teaches techniques in landscape drawing.
Memoir Writing: Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Corsicana writer and past resident Pam Dudley teaches “One Moment in Time,” a memoir writing class where everyone writes one complete life story.
Below are the free events scheduled for September. To reserve a spot, RSVP to Alysia@corsicanaresidency.org
After Hours: Artist talk with Rehab El Sadek and Vicki Meek, a nationally recognized curator, artist and writer. Join Vicki Meek in conversation with past resident Rehab El Sedak of the P. Samuels Building
After Hours: Performance of Critical, Darling! Sept. 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. Past resident and playwright Brigham Mosley revives his drag performance.
