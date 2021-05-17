The Corsicana City Council took action to begin the selection process for a private company to provide EMS services for the city. The council sent out a request for proposals and received two. Presentations were made during a joint session of the Navarro County Commissioners and Corsicana City Council May 3.
Though council members and the mayor agreed that the city of Corsicana has outstanding people working in the EMS and fire departments, the potential of financial savings and the city’s budget crunch weighed in heavily during the discussion held Monday, May 10.
The City’s emergency services fund balance has been operating at a loss since 2018, totaling $2.2 million over those years. The negative trend is projected to continue into 2021.
That number doesn’t account for fund transfers or Federal Grants received from the state.
“The thing is that I don’t want to rush into anything where we completely do away with the program, said Chris Woolsey, Pct. 3 councilman.
He suggested running Emergency Medical Services in the city for another year and observing how a private company performs in the county during that time.
He also discussed changing the model of the way the Fire and EMS departments are staffed, and the time and financial savings of not having to make runs in the county.
County Commissioners took action to explore developing a contract with a private EMS provider during a regular meeting May 10, in anticipation of the city’s decision.
Susan Hale, Pct. 1 Councilwoman, asked what the city will do when the 1115 wavier runs out.
The 1115 wavier helps cover the cost of indigent care or those who aren’t insured, although it’s expected to expire after fiscal year 2022.
“We want to ensure that we have a good level of service with whomever we go with. We won’t take anything less than that,” Mayor Don Denbow said.
“The other concern is the financial aspect,” he said. “Every opportunity that we have to make a decision that’s going to save the city money without it affecting the quality of service is, as mayor, exactly what I think we ought to do.”
The mayor urged the council to move forward with a decision process.
“I’ve been 100% behind our fire department. I’m 100% behind our fire chief, assistant fire chief, all the paramedics and all the firemen, but we have to do what we think is right for the finances of our city,” Denbow said.
The resolution to begin the selection process of a private EMS contractor passed by a margin of 4-1. Councilman Woolsey was the lone dissenting vote.
The council also approved the canvassing of the votes from the May 1 uniform elections.
Pct. 3 City Councilman Chris Woolsey was successful in his re-election bid, defeating challenger Neal Green, Jr. 219 to 127. This is Woolsey’s second term on the council.
Mayor Don Denbow, Pct. 4 City Councilman Jeff Smith, City Attorney Kerri Anderson Donica, and Municipal Judge at large, Cody Beauchamp, each ran unopposed and will serve another term.
Each were administered the oath for their respective offices at Monday’s council meeting.
The council also moved to deny the rate increase requested by Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC. The action taken by the council is routine and allows time to study the application and review the rate increase request in conjunction with other municipalities.
Corsicana and Navarro County will hold their 31st annual cleanup day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5. As they have done in previous years, the city agreed to waive the regular landfill fees for Corsicana residents and reduce the regular rate to $5 per cubic yard for Navarro County residents.
A contract revision allowing Purdon Water System to allow for additional capacity was approved. The new contract would allow for an additional 250,560 gallons per day, which equals, 7,516,800 gallons a month, or 90,201,600 gallons annually.
The mayor also announced there would be a budget work session at 2 p.m. May 17 inside the Corsicana City Government Center.
The council also heard the quarterly report from the Corsicana Convention and Visitors Bureau and approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session, but returned having taken no action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
