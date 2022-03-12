Over two decades of combined efforts of a dedicated group of Corsicana residents came to fruition Thursday as the community gathered to break ground on GW Jackson Legacy Park, honoring the first African American principal of Fred Douglas School, later renamed GW Jackson High School.
The park is on a plot of land on which his home once stood and will feature a sculpture of Jackson to be included in Corsicana's Bronze Tour. It will have an audio story as well as a dedicated plaque to tell the story of Principal Jackson and those he influenced during his life.
The location is an entry into Corsicana on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fifth Street, to be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.
The Legacy Project was realized through the efforts of the GW Jackson Multicultural Society, non-profit organization, and with financial support from foundations, businesses and community members.
With the help of donations and fundraising, the group hopes to open the park to the public by fall of this year.
“We have worked and persisted for 20 plus years, and look at us today,” said Gwen Chance, GW Jackson Multicultural Society President. “We have finally arrived in partnership with the City of Corsicana and our major donors. The dirt will be turned as a symbol of the development of this project.”
Chance said the location of the park at a much-traveled thoroughfare, will be a vibrant, welcoming, beautifully landscaped space, which will inspire residents and visitors and encourage school children to learn about the area’s African American heritage.
The program continued with remarks by Jarod Gordon of Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, Former Corsicana Mayor C.L. “Buster” Brown, Sydney McGraw of the Navarro Community Foundation, and GW Jackson High School graduate Lea Adams.
A combined choir of Corsicana ISD students lifted the spirits of those in attendance with hymns including, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “Oh, Happy Day.”
Pct. 2 City Councilwoman and GW Jackson High School graduate Ruby Williams said she was elated to finally get the Legacy project off the ground.
“We have been trying to do something for a long time to showcase our heritage with the highly-accredited GW Jackson High School, which produced so many successful students,” she said. “This is an asset to everyone in the city, not only former Jackson High School students. We are so happy to have everyone out today to help us celebrate the legacy of GW Jackson High School.
The city council unanimously agreed in December to assist in the construction of the park and will manage it when completed, after the G.W. Jackson Multicultural Society raises the necessary funds.
“The City of Corsicana is delighted to break ground on the GW Jackson Legacy Park,” said Sharla Allen, Parks Director.
“Teaming with the GW Jackson Multicultural Society Board has not only strengthened the community, but will make the locality a more attractive place to live and work. The park will be the host site of the GW Jackson bronze, an attractive entrance, brick pavers, seating, shade structures and lovely landscaping that will be very pleasing to the eye for the location. It is a perfect setting for small festivals and events and an overall vast attraction for the City of Corsicana.”
GW Jackson Multicultural Society’s mission is to collect and preserve recent and historical accomplishments of African Americans who made significant contribution to the Corsicana community. It is able to fulfill its mission largely through the gifts and vision of the late Lois Jean Hart, a former Jackson student.
Hart, a recognized community leader and educator, purchased the property at 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard and Fifth Street several years before her death. Her purpose was to restore the old homestead so that it could become a multicultural center and museum for the African American community and all of Navarro County. The home was torn down, however, in 2014 when it became evident that renovating the structure would be too costly.
Donations are still needed to complete the park and may be made through the website: www.gwjacksonsociety.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.