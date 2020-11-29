The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. Several Corsicana businesses have joined their mission to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to children.
Applications can be picked up and returned by Dec. 11 at New Century Hospice, 301 Hospital Drive Suite 101 and the Corsicana Housing Authority, 1360 N. 13th St. in Corsicana.
Unwrapped toys may be dropped off until Dec. 11 at the Lynda Housley State Farm, Family Foot and Ankle Clinic, Kindred at Home, Brinson Ford, Brinson Dodge, United Rentals, Edward Jones and Collin Street Bakery.
For more information, call Kelly Lovett with New Century Hospice, the Navarro County Toys for a Tots Coordinator, at 903-467-3232.
