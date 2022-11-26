Like most young people, Civil Air Patrol cadets look forward to the summer, but they are not just looking forward to family vacations and time away from school. CAP cadets count the days until summer because that is when the most fun, challenging, and exciting activities provided by CAP take place.
Since 1942, CAP – the civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force – has provided young people with unique opportunities and experiences that allow them to acquire and develop skills so that they may be of service to their local communities, states, and nation. These activities fall into four categories – aviation, military, technology, and leadership. There are many activities from which cadets can choose, ranging from flight academies (powered and glider), cybersecurity and aircraft maintenance, to emergency services training, civic leadership and even the Air Force’s Pararescue and Survival Orientation course. Cadets may even seek to represent the United States through the International Cadet Exchange Program.
In addition to the national programs, CAP cadets often choose to participate in – and lead – activities such as state-level encampments and group-level leadership schools.
Cadets from the Corsicana Composite Squadron were fully involved in a number of CAP activities over the course of the last summer.
Cadet Technical Sergeant Jacob Weisskopf, a Blooming Grove High School student, attended the 2022 Texas Wing Summer Encampment held at Camp Maxey in Powderly in June.
“The biggest challenge I faced at encampment was the heat,” Weisskopf said. “It was hot!”
“The most memorable thing was the way my flight pulled together to overcome all obstacles. Our teamwork was noticed – we received the honor flight award as a result.”
Weisskopf also attended the Group III Non-Commissioned Officer School where he received drill and leadership instruction.
“At NCOS I was named Honor Cadet for my flight, something I am particularly proud of.”
Weisskopf concluded his summer of achievement by attending the Texas Wing Medical Orientation Training School in Nacogdoches. Graduates of MOTS who are at least 16 years old qualify for Emergency Medical Responder certification.
Cadet Master Sergeant Kaden Lyles, who is also an Air Force Junior ROTC cadet at Corsicana High School, attended the Texas Wing Encampment as well.
He said he agrees with Weisskopf.
“It was really hot at Camp Maxey.”
Lyles also attended the Group III NCOS, where his flight received the Warrior Flight designation.
“It was really exciting to be a part of such a dedicated group of cadets,” he said.
Lyles also received recognition for his participation in AFJROTC’s Cadet Leadership Course, where he was named Distinguished Graduate and Drill Master.
Cadet Second Lieutenant David Joseph (DJ) Baker, until recently his squadron’s First Sergeant, also attended the Summer Encampment – but as part of the cadet staff. He served as the senior cadet NCO on the Public Affairs staff, documenting everything that was going on.
“It was really hard work,” he said. “I was trying to keep up with everything and constantly taking pictures. It was pretty challenging.”
Baker also attended MOTS.
“I learned a lot about first aid and medical preparedness,” he said. “I am looking forward to receiving my EMR certification when I turn 16.”
Newly promoted Cadet Second Lieutenant Cassidy Daily of Frost, has been an active participant in numerous CAP activities throughout 2022. She served on the Public Affairs staff at Airman Leadership School. She also attended the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer School as part of the Texas Wing Cadet Education and Training Program.
In the summer, Daily attended MOTS along with Weisskopf and Baker, and then had the opportunity to serve on the General Support Staff at Group III’s NCOS. For her service at NCOS, Daily received the CAP Cadet Achievement Award.
“It’s been a very busy year for me!” she said. “In addition to all I do for CAP, I also try to volunteer once or twice a month at the local food bank. I am trying to live CAP’s core values – in this case volunteer service. It is important that we don’t lose sight of others when pursuing our goals”
The Corsicana Composite Squadron’s senior cadet officer, Cadet Captain Bradford Webster of Ennis, attends Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Virginia, where he also serves as an AFROTC cadet. Like his fellow cadets, Webster has compiled an impressive list of accomplishments this year. At the end of the school year, Webster was named Outstanding First Year Cadet.
“I was really surprised to receive this award,” he said. “My experience with CAP has definitely helped me with ROTC. It’s one of the things that sets me apart from my fellow cadets at R-MA. I’ve had more experience.”
For Webster, who wants to attend the Air Force Academy and serve as a fighter pilot, choosing a summer National Cadet Special Activity was easy.
“SUPT. No question,” he said, referring to CAP’s Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Familiarization Course.
“SUPT is a must-attend if you want to be a pilot.”
The course takes place at one of three Air Force pilot training facilities, and mirrors what trainee pilots actually experience.
“It’s basically the 52-week Air Force pilot training course condensed into one week. It’s very intense,” Webster explained. “I spent a week at Laughlin AFB in Del Rio, Texas, learning from some of the Air Force’s best instructor pilots. I can’t wait to do it for real.”
Webster received the Wingman Award at SUPT, for his leadership in helping other cadets with their coursework.
In September, Cadets Baker, Daily and Webster received CAP Milestone Awards for their progress with the Cadet Program. Baker and Daily received the Mitchell Award. Named for military aviation pioneer Gen. Billy Mitchell, the Mitchell Award recognizes those cadets who have completed the first two stages of the program and are ready to accept more responsibility as cadet officers. The award comes with a promotion to Cadet Second Lieutenant.
“It is really exciting to receive this award,” Daily said. “It shows my commitment to CAP.”
“I’ve learned a lot since I joined CAP two years ago,” Baker said. “The most important thing is perseverance. It takes a lot of hard work to make it to the Mitchell Award. But it’s good preparation for the Air Force Academy.”
Webster received his promotion to Cadet Captain along with the Earhart Award, named for aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart. It is awarded to fewer than 5% of cadets – those moving into Phase IV of the program – and indicates that the cadet is prepared to assume senior leadership positions at their squadrons.
“Of all the things I’ve done in CAP, the Earhart Award – and the Wingman Award at SUPT – are the things of which I am most proud. CAP gives you the opportunity to discover who you are and what you are made of.”
On hand to present the Milestone Awards were CAP Texas Wing Commander, Col. William H. Schroder, and CAP Group III Commander, Lt Col Bobby G. Sides. The ceremony took place at the hangar operated by the Coyote Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force at Corsicana Municipal Airport.
In early October, Cadets Baker, Daily and Webster received one final acknowledgment of their accomplishments in CAP when Congressman Jake Ellzey presented each of them with a certificate of Special Congressional Recognition.
“This was the most awesome thing ever,” Webster said.
Baker and Daily agreed.
“It was totally unexpected and a great way to cap off the summer,” Baker said.
Captain James Westley, commander of the Corsicana Composite Squadron, is immensely proud of everything the Corsicana cadets have accomplished.
“Our Squadron is fortunate to have these disciplined and exceptional cadets, as well as their parents and an excellent team of senior mentors.”
The Corsicana Composite Squadron meets at the Corsicana Municipal Airport, C. David Campbell Field on Saturdays between 10:00 and 12:00. The Squadron is actively seeking new cadet and senior members who have an interest in CAP's focus of Cadet Development, Aerospace Education, Emergency Services and Community Service. High-achieving young people are strongly encouraged to pay a visit to the squadron.
For more information about the Corsicana Composite Squadron and the Civil Air Patrol, please visit its website: tx377.cap.gov.
