Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do. The core values for the Corsicana High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training program can be seen daily in cadets like Yulisa Urrutia and Cedence Gest, two recent national award winners from the CHS AFJROTC unit.
Urrutia received the National Sojourner’s Award, “presented to a cadet who has encouraged and demonstrated Americanism within the corps of cadets and on campus and has demonstrated potential for outstanding leadership."
Gest was recognized with the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, Southern Jurisdiction Award. It is presented to a “third-year cadet who has encouraged Americanism by participation in extracurricular activities or community projects; has demonstrated dependability, good character, and self-discipline, and displays good citizenship and patriotism.”
Award winners in each area must also rank in the top quarter of their classes.
The awards are based on the above criteria in school and program settings. Both Urrutia, a Cadet Major, and Gest, a Second Lieutenant, are juniors, and play vital roles in all things JROTC on campus, said Col. Monte Mackey, a 10-year veteran of the CHS program.
The award ceremony was held at the Scottish Rite Temple in Dallas, and featured award winners from high schools and JROTC programs from all over North Texas.
