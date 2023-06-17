JESA and company are celebrating the first annual Juneteenth festival and parade celebration event this weekend, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Legacy Park, starting at the corner of S. Fifth Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The weekend event showcases a variety of activities, from a barbecue cook off and car show, arts and crafts and spoken word, passing of the torch ceremony, live music, DJ, food vendors and more.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning from Bunert Park to the corner of G.W Jackson Boulevard and S. Fifth Avenue
For event information, call Brandy Anderson at 903-493-3136. For general information, call Tyrone Hood at 903-602-5108.
