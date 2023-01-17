Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and local events celebrated the life and legacy of the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law.
Navarro County Branch NAACP-Unit 6209 hosted a rally and march Monday morning from Bunert Park to the MLK Center in Corsicana.
Rev. Dairy Johnson, President of the Navarro County Branch NAACP served as emcee and Rev. Dr. Robert Uzzel delivered the opening prayer. Corsicana City Councilwoman Pct. 2 Ruby Williams led the crowd in the song “Life Every Voice and Sing,” and NAACP Board Members Darlene Jackson, Loyce Wilborn and Denise Freeman told the story of the life of Dr. King. Tim Betts gave the closing prayer and Penny Liggins explained reasons why we march.
Elmeree Burrell introduced featured the guest speaker, Rachelle Crouch, Attorney at Law.
“When I reflect on the legacy of Dr. King, the thing that impacts me most is his emphasis on people to individually be better so collectively they would build a better stronger America,” Crouch said. “It puts me in the mind of the scripture … that a wise man builds his house on a rock, a strong foundation, so even when winds, rain and floods come, the house does not fall. For me, that rock is first and foremost God, but I recognize many of the Dr. King’s wisdoms contributed to my foundation.
Crouch spoke about how Dr. King, along with people of all colors who fought for Civil Rights, were subjected to beatings, the use of high-powered water hoses and dogs against them – all because they wanted Blacks to be treated the same as white Americans.
“Dr. King gave his life and faced all sorts of dangers and threats for the good of others,” she said. “He didn’t retreat from giving interviews, marches and public appearances and he knew his life was in danger. He believed that this country could be one of justice, peace and equality for all. And he gave his life for it.”
She took the rest of her time to highlight and modernize, some advice Dr. King gave to a group of students at Barrett Junior High School in Philadelphia about six months before his assassination. He asked them, what is your life’s blueprint?
“Dr. King told the students and faculty that they were all in the process of building the structure of their lives, and the question is whether they have a proper, solid and sound blueprint. And he went on to give them three suggestions to building a sound life,” she said
“First, Have a deep belief in dignity, your worth and your own somebodiness. Don’t allow anybody to make you feel that you are nobody. You are somebody. You are worthy not worthless. Don’t let social media or media in general dictate how how you should look, speak and act. Don’t let negative talk dictate how you feel about yourself. If someone tells you – you are not worthy – prove them wrong. Because you are. Don’t let negative thoughts, tell you that you are not good enough. - No one is perfect and we all have value. You matter.
“Second, have a determination to achieve excellence,” she said. “Dr. King said whatever you do—do it well. We have a responsibility to yourself and others to be the best you can be.
“My translation is do your best at all things,” she said. “Cheating, scamming, stealing, or being lazy is not a goal that is going be good for you in the long run. Always have an open mind for learning. Especially to our students. Stay in school, study hard, have pride in your work – if you need help – ask.
“College learning may not be for everybody but learning is for everyone. And really — you have two choices – you can either learn things that will help you in life or things that may hurt you or keep you stagnant. Either way you are going to learn,” she said.
“Third. Make a commitment to the principles of beauty, love, and justice. Dr. King said don’t allow anybody to pull you so low as to make you hate them. Love others. Don’t allow anybody to cause you to lose your self-respect to the point that you do not struggle for justice. And so, you should be involved in the struggle for freedom and justice in a non-violent manner that does not destroy life or property. Our slogan must not be ‘Burn, baby, burn,’ it must be ‘Build, baby, build.’ Organize, baby, organize. ‘Learn, baby, learn’ so that we can earn, baby, earn.
“My translation is we should all love others, treat people with respect, try to see the beauty in our individuality, and when we see or know about injustices or wrong doing – we should stand up, speak up and do something in an appropriate and respectful manner,” Crouch said. “And just as important, we should each examine our personal biases and stereotypes and strive to remove them from our lives.
“I know from even recent experiences that they hurt and can temporarily disrupt the love in one’s heart that they should have for others,” she said.
“Like MLK said you should get to know someone’s character before you judge them. And that sometimes that requires seeing ‘their color.’ The best way to build relationships is to appreciate people’s differences and struggles. You don’t have to agree with a person while trying to understand them. There are a lot of things I have learned from having a diverse friend group. And I have learned we all have struggles and we shouldn’t make assumptions about people based on how they look.
“I am most thankful for the progress, but we still have work to do to make our homes, our community, our state, our country and world be a just, equitable, peaceful and humane place for all,” she said.
The program “Remembering: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” followed at the MLK Center which included the “I Have a Dream” Oratory Contest where students from Corsicana schools recited Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech along with musical performances, praise dances and poetry presented by students and local churches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.