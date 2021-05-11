The Salvation Army in Corsicana is celebrating National Salvation Army Week May 10 through 16, also marking 125 years of service to the community. Mayor Don Denbow proclaimed the week in honor of the organization's work in Corsicana and Navarro County.
An Anniversary Ribbon Cutting will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, May 11 at The Salvation Army in Corsicana. There will be refreshments and tours and a Disaster Rapid Response Unit will be available to look at.
An Ice Cream & Lemonade Social is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. at Copy Center, followed by ‘Cue for a Cause Friday, May 14 at Dickey's Barbecue. Mention the Salvation Army from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Dickey's will donate 15% of the proceeds to The Salvation Army Corsicana.
Since 1896, The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community, 365 day a year providing assistance to individuals and families who may find themselves in crisis, shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food and meals to the hungry, and much more.
“National Salvation Army Week presents a wonderful opportunity for us to let the community know more about the work of The Salvation Army in Navarro County,” said Captain Jennifer Schmidt, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army.
“The last year has been very challenging as we have all dealt with the ongoing pandemic. The Salvation Army has experienced heightened need during this time and has been privileged to support so many in our community. We want to recognize and celebrate the partners, supporters, and volunteers who make the ministry of the Army possible and invite everyone to join us as we celebrate National Salvation Army Week.”
For more information, or to make a donation, please call The Salvation Army of Corsicana at 903-874-7131 or visit us at 212 E. First Ave., Corsicana TX 75110, or online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana
