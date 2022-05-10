All around the Nation, communities much like Corsicana celebrate history and preservation in honor of May’s designated National Preservation Awareness month. The monthly awareness is supported by the only non-profit national preservation program, The National Trust for Historic Preservation. Their month’s theme is “People Saving Places,” and is a national high five to everyone doing the great work of saving places in big ways and small – and inspiring others to do the same.
Imagine the Possibilities
1 p.m. Saturday, May 14
P Samuels building, 207 N Beaton
For the Corsicana community, two organizations are partnering together to celebrate on a local level – Corsicana Main Street and the Corsicana Preservation Foundation. Main Street brings a state level awareness that partners with Texas Historical Commission called “Imagine the Possibilities.” Cities across Texas invite potential investors, downtown developers, entrepreneurs, and residents looking to be a part of downtown’s transformation to “imagine the possibilities” each May.
“Out of the 90 Main Street communities in Texas, we are one of the 18 Main Street programs to take part in the Imagine the Possibilities event,” says Main Street director, Amy Tidwell. “Revitalization and historic preservation are part of the core pillars of what our program is founded upon so I was excited when Brad Cook contacted me to partner with them for May’s Preservation Awareness month,” adds Tidwell. “We at the Corsicana Preservation Foundation want to bring awareness that May is National Preservation Awareness Month and in doing so, highlight local preservation efforts. We have made a few selections that will be earning special acknowledgments that reflect what preservation is all about,” says Brad Cook, chair of the Corsicana Preservation Foundation.
The event will take place May 14th at 1 p.m. at the P Samuels building, located at 207 N Beaton. There will be an opening reception with complimentary light appetizers and a signature historical cocktail with awards and acknowledgments. After the reception, Main Street will host a tour of available downtown historic properties for sale. Anyone interested in local preservation is welcome to attend.
On the same day, Main Street also hosts their monthly Mimosas at the Market with Storefront as the host (203 N Commerce) with a local musician, mimosa/margarita bar, and 20% off all books. There will also be the Main Street Market at the parking lot behind the brewery from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cassaro Winery will also have Cousin’s Maine Lobster food truck from noon to 8 p.m. The food truck has been featured on Food Network, Master Chef, and Shark Tank. The Corsicana Palace Theatre will also have a show at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. of Avant Garde Theatre of Dance’s The Wizard of Oz.
It will be a wonderful time to be downtown and any questions about the events can be directed to Amy Tidwell at 903-654-4851.
