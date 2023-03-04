The Corsicana City Council approved both the racial profiling and the crime statistics reports for 2022 at the Council meeting held Monday.
The Corsicana Police Department had no racial profiling complaints filed against it 2022. CPD Officers made 5,188 total traffic stops last year, issuing 3,300 verbal and 145 written warnings during that time span. There were 1,616 citations issued, which resulted in 127 arrests.
Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson reported that the city saw a decrease in several categories of offenses when compared to 2021. The data included crimes against persons, property and society. According to Chief Johnson the total crime rate in Corsicana has decreased in six of the last seven years.
Johnson also reported recent data showing an increase in auto accidents at several locations around town prompted the modification of how the city’s assets were deployed. As a result, major accidents also decreased slightly in 2022.
City manager Connie Standridge congratulated the city’s Finance Department for receiving a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting. The city has received similar recognitions in previous years.
In other business the council approved a zoning change from Single Family Residential to General Retail for 1409 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
The council approved an agreement between the city and Sara Beth Symank/ SYFH Inc. The agreement is for a term of 5-Years and freezes the taxes for the owner allowing a substantial investment for the purpose of renovating property located within the Corsicana Downtown Revitalization District:
The applicant wishes to turn 112 W. Collin Street into a combined space for offices and lofts.
The city awarded two bids for hay harvesting services, including cutting, bailing and removal from the 50-acre City Landfill, and the 75-acre overflow waste water facility property area to David Jock, Rafter J Cattle and Hay.
Each proposal met all specifications and requirements. The bids are for $15 per round bale with an approximate bale weight of 900 plus pounds.
The council also approved the appointment of Navarro College’s Professor of Theater and Theater Director Shellie O’Neal to the Corsicana Art Committee.
O’Neal and her students recently entered the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. This is the first time Navarro College has entered the contest. Dr. O’Neal was recognized for her original production entitled Home Free
The council also previewed a produced video of Mayor Denbow’s State of the City Address. The video can be seen through various outlets, including the city’s website.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
