TREE.JPG

Daily Sun FILE photo

Downtown Corsicana is full of the holiday spirit as events for everyone are coming up for the Christmas season.

The City of Corsicana’s annual Christmas tree lightning is set for Friday, Nov. 19 with an evening of events planned from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Corsicana.

Family activities will include: a visit and photo op with Santa, iceless skating, trackless trains, horse and carriage rides, face painting and a balloon artist. Also featured will be: free food while its lasts, food trucks and craft vendors.

Live music by Courtney Prater and the Sidetracks will fill the streets and fireworks will cap the night’s event around 7:30 p.m.

The event is made possible by: Corsicana Main Street, Parks & Rec and the Navarro College Softball team.

Call 903-654-4851 for more information.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you