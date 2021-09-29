The Corsicana City Council adopted the 2022 fiscal year budget at the Sept. 27 regular meeting. Revenues expressed in the budget total $63,040,240, with total expenditures of $61,544,896. That number does not include capital improvement and construction fund expenditures, but does reflect a balanced General Fund. The sanitation fund, as well as all of the individual special revenue and utility funds are balanced.
The EMS fund is not balanced.
City Manager Connie Standridge highlighted an increase of public safety funding in excess of $2 million, which includes funding for an increase in Fire Department staffing and $5,000 raise for public safety employees will take effect on day one.
Also included are funds enabling a 3% raise for city employees.
The council also adopted the tax rate of $0.6120 for $100 of property valuation. This is the same rate as last year, though the city expects more revenue generated because more money will be returned to the General Fund through the Maintenance and Operating rate because the Debt Service, or INS tax rate, has decreased following the city retiring some of its debt from capital projects. This action effectively represents a 1.9% increase in the tax rate.
Approval was granted for a zoning change from Agricultural to Commercial for a property located at 3708 S. Highway 45 W. The property meets all standards and requirements for the zoning change.
The city approved fee changes and will now charge the card user $10 per library card for any Navarro County resident or visitor to the Corsicana Public Library.
The County also agreed to pay $50,177 annually for animal shelter services, as well as $943,109 per year to the city for Emergency Medical Services. The county will also make a one-time contribution of $250,000 to retire debt associated with the EMS fund, which has operated at a loss since 2018 totaling $2.2 million over those years.
That number doesn’t account for fund transfers or Federal Grants received from the state.
In exchange for receiving scheduled payments, the city agreed to provide financial statements, audit privileges and information regarding the number of EMS runs made, to the county.
The mayor announced the 22nd Annual Corsicana Airsho, dubbed the “Best Little Airshow in Texas” will be presented by Corsicana’s Coyote Squadron on Oct. 16 at C. David Campbell Field in Corsicana.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m. The show is scheduled to start at noon. The cost is $10 per person or $20 per car load. Active-duty service members and veterans are free.
During public comments two citizens asked that the council continue to educate the public about COVID-19 mitigation efforts and to continue to communicate with residents and address issues brought to their attention.
The meeting was adjourned following the approval of the consent agenda and without any appointments or Executive Session.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
