The Corsicana City Council approved the appointment of Michael Ryan as Fire Chief Feb. 28.
Ryan holds three advanced degrees as well as a Master Firefighter, Paramedic certification, Level 3 Master Fire Service Instructor and is a graduate of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association Certified Fire Executive Program and EMS Chiefs Program.
He 27 years of experience with the Duncanville Fire Department and has worked for Navarro College as an instructor for fire, fire science, fire technology and EMS continuing education programs.
Ryan takes over as Chief for interim Fire Chief Wade Gillen who stepped in when former Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley accepted the Chief’s position in Flower Mound last October.
The council also approved a pair of reinvestment zones and tax abatements, at Monday’s meeting.
Each reinvestment zone is located within the State Highway 31 Industrial Park The two areas will equal approximately 147 acres combined.
The first between the City of Corsicana and Tremco CPG Manufacturing Corp. Tremco is an existing business and is considering an expansion and an investment of $100 million, and creating 80 new jobs at 2733 East Business Highway 31. Navarro County and Navarro College will consider entering into similar agreements with Tremco.
The new plant meets environmental standards and emission abatement equipment.
The agreement is for an abatement of 50% over ten years. If Tremco CPG doesn’t abide by the guidelines of the abatement the city can regain any and all tax money owed.
The council also agreed to a second tax abatement. This agreement represents an investment in the facility associated with the GAF and Buildings Materials Manufacturing Corp. SI Corsicana is considering investing $15 million in a new manufacturing facility in the Highway 31 Industrial Park.
The agreement also sets the abatement at 50% over 10 years.
BMMC is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAF and is considering an $25 million investment and creating 15 new jobs in the Highway 31 Industrial Park.
The city also approved a development deal associated with the BMMC project ensuring utilities and other physical needs will be made available.
The agreements will require similar ratification from Navarro College and Navarro County Commissioners.
Pct. 1 Councilwoman Susan Hale noted that the city had ratified $140 million of investment within the city, in a matter of minutes.
The council also awarded a contract to Kasberg, Patrick & Associates, LP to provide services for engineering phases such as infrastructure assessment, flow projection modeling, and capital improvement planning, for a water master plan. KPA already assisted the city in developing the master plan for wastewater.
The council approved a zoning change from Single Family Residential to Commercial for a property located at 4221 W. Business 31.
The council tabled a request for a zoning change from Single Family Residential to Two-Family Residential for Block 281 Lot 10. The applicant wants to have an ADA compliant duplex on the lot. The item is expected to be placed on an upcoming city council agenda.
The council approved the consent agenda then adjourned into Executive Session without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
