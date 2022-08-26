The Corsicana City Council approved the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year budget Monday. The balanced budget is a culmination of several work sessions, including one prior to the Aug. 22, regular council meeting.
A vote on the proposed tax rate of 0.5288 per $100,000 in taxable valuation was tabled until the Sept. 12 council meeting. Extra time was requested to allow for more notification. The delay was blamed on equipment issues.
The proposed tax rate of 0.5288% per $100,000 of taxable valuation is lower than the calculated No New Revenue Rate of 0.5384% which means the city can expect less revenue while residents will see an effective tax cut of 13.5%.
The city’s Maintenance and Operations tax rate is also lower than the No New Revenue Rate of 0.3396%. The debt service tax rate slightly increased over last year’s budget.
City Manager Connie Standridge reported that the budget’s total appropriations equaled $70,912,934, leaving the budget with a positive balance of $62,251.
Standridge said that 100% of the cost of capital improvement projects came from the General Operating fund.
The scope of all the capital improvement projects is expected to cost approximately $2 million. The General Operating Fund has a positive balance of $7.9 million, this leaves the city with 117 days of operating expenses available, well within the rage of 90 to 120 days which is recommended by the state.
The capital projects included an addition to the animal shelter and work on the IOOF playground and renovations to the Stuart BB athletic complex renovations. A third project includes roof repair of the City Government Center as well as carpet and asbestos removal inside the building.
Standridge also mentioned that she would also like to purchase new chairs for the conference room.
Roof repair at the Palace Theater and fence construction and repair at Downtown Corsicana’s Pioneer Village were also noted as priorities.
The budget and its funds will allow for the purchase of four new police vehicles, and funds for tractor and mower projects. Additional money for road repair was also included.
The planned fire training tower was not included in the budget. The city’s fire stations will receive $86,000 for renovations.
Standridge cited rising costs and incomplete numbers warranted the delay in considering the fire training tower in the 2023 budget. She recommended that a future work session be dedicated to the topic.
Standridge noted that the utilities and sanitation funds were both are in the positive. The city will continue to receive EMS services from Allegiance who will remain under contract as the city’s EMS provider which the company has done since November of 2021.
The city also adopted several requests for zoning changes for multiple properties on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Properties located at 1009, 1105, 1211, and 1507 MLK Blvd., were formerly part of the infill program, but were too small to have a house on the property. The change from Single Family Residential to General Retail conforms to the city’s Comprehensive Master Plan.
The council also took action adopting fee changes including increases pertaining to the administrative and final plats.
The council also accepted the recommendation of TX Dot following a speed study, The council voted to increase the prima facia speed limit on the new SH 31 relief route from 55 mph to 60 mph from 3.2 miles West of FM 2555 to 3.7 miles East on I-45.
The council authorized the city to purchase lot 70 of the Barefoot Bay Subdivision. The lot is adjacent to the city’s water supply reservoir and other city property. By buying the property the city will have standing within the subdivision to ensure the city’s interests are represented.
The council also authorized the City Manager to develop a Landfill Gas Contract with LFG Development. It is expected that the city would see an increase in revenue once methane gas at the landfill is captured and processed.
The council accepted the mayor’s appointments on various boards and commissions.
Mayor Denbow announced that City Landfill and Offices would be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Food truck Friday will be Sept. 2 across from the Corsicana Opry on Fifth Ave.
There will be a Navarro County and Corsicana Tire Day on Sept 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Navarro County Youth Expo.
There will also be an E-Waste Day Sept. 3 at the Navarro County Youth Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 pm.
The council adjourned into Executive Session but returned without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
