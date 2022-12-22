The Corsicana City Council approved the joint contract for election services between Corsicana and all Cities and School Districts in Navarro County, Navarro College and the County for the May 6, 2023, uniform election.
City Manager Connie Standridge explained during Monday’s meeting that the amount due for the contract will be split between the entities who take part in the municipal and school board elections.
The mayor announced that City Offices will be closed Dec. 23 to 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday.
City offices will also be closed Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day.
The landfill will be open Dec. 23. It will be closed Dec. 24, reopening on Dec. 26.
The landfill will be closed Dec.31, and reopen Jan. 2, 2023 for regular business hours.
The council adjourned the regular meeting and took no action following an Executive Session.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
