The Corsicana City Council has adopted the Ad Valorem tax rate of $0.6120 per $100 valuation, which is lower than the current rate of $0.6272, raising less in total tax revenue than last year’s budget.
However, Corsicana residents will see an increase on their tax bill of approximately $6.30 for a $100,000 home, due to a $.0063 increase in the Maintenance and Operations tax collected.
Also adopted was the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year budget, including expenditures equaling approximately $72.7 million.
The city approved two intergovernmental agreements with Navarro County; the first, for transport of mental patients and juvenile detainees. The city will pay $250 per transport if one county personnel is needed, and $350 per transport if two are needed. Last year, the city spent approximately $14,000 for transport service.
This agreement is the same as last year and is set to be automatically renewed in September of 2021, unless either the city or county opts out.
The city will also continue to provide animal shelter services for the county at a cost of $41,177 annually.
The county agreed to pay the city an amount of $20 per library card renewal for county residents. That could mean $140,000 will be placed in the city’s coffers if all 7,000 Corsicana Public Library users renew their library cards.
The Corsicana City council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of the month inside the City Government Center, 200 N. 12th St. in Corsicana. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.