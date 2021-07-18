The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Monday, July 19 for a Budget Work Session to discuss the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference using the link below. You may also call in and listen to the audio by telephone using the toll free number below.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 - One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,707244013#
United States: +1 (312) 757-3119 - One-touch: tel:+13127573119,,707244013#
Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “City Council Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Click on “GOVERNMENT” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left Under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.