The Corsicana City Council and Navarro County Commissioners Court are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 2 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
This meeting is open to the public. The first 20 attendees will be allowed to observe in person and must wear a face covering. All others can participate by computer or telephone, please see instructions below.
Items on Tuesday's agenda include:
• Discussion and consideration for the EMS contract for 2022
• Consider ratifying a Declaration made by the Mayor to declare a Local State of Disaster due to an unprecedented winter weather event in the City of Corsicana.
The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference using the link below. You may also call in and listen to the audio by telephone using the toll free number below.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 - One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,707244013#
United States: +1 (312) 757-3119 - One-touch: tel:+13127573119,,707244013#
Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “City Council Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Click on “GOVERNMENT” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left Under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.