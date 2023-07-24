From Staff Reports
The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to have a council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 24 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th Street.
The agenda for the Monday City Council meeting includes:
MINUTES
Consider approving the Minutes for the City Council Regular Session of July 10, 2023, and the Special Meeting/Joint Work Session of the City Council, the Corsicana Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Corsicana Landmark Commission of July 20, 2023.
PUBLIC FORUM
PUBLIC HEARINGS
a. Receive public input concerning position classification and maximum positions of the Corsicana Fire and Police Departments as required by Texas Local Government Code Section 143.021; creating the classification of appointed Assistant Fire Chief as permitted by Section 143.014 of the Texas Local Government Code.
b. Receive public input regarding a request for a Specific Use Permit to manufacture and ship precast concrete products for Lot 6A in Block 1034C located at 3025 North Business 45.
ORDINANCES
a. Consider position classification and maximum positions of the Corsicana Fire and Police Departments as required by Texas Local Government Code Section 143.021; creating the classification of appointed Assistant Fire Chief as permitted by Section 143.014 of the Texas Local Government Code.
b. Consider a request for a Specific Use Permit to manufacture and ship precast concrete products for Lot 6A in Block 1034C located at 3025 North Business 45.
RESOLUTIONS
Consider authorizing the City Manager to execute the Interlocal Agreement with the North Central Texas Emergency Communications District (NCT9-1-1) for 9-1-1 service.
APPOINTMENTS
REPORTS and MISCELLANEOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS
a. Presentation of Water and Sewer Rate Study.
b. Mayor/Council
Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference using the link below. You may also call in and listen to the audio by telephone using the toll free number below.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 – One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,707244013#
United States: +1 (312) 757-3119 – One-touch: tel:+13127573119,,707244013#
Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com – Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “City Council Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at: www.cityofcorsicana.com
Click on “GOVERNMENT” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left Under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.
