Corsicana City Council unanimously passed the No New Revenue Rate in preparation for the 2023 city budget, cutting the city’s tax rate by 13.5%.
The new tax rate, which will be officially approved alongside the city budget Aug. 22, will collect $600,000 fewer property tax dollars than the 2022 budget and produce less revenue for operations.
“This rate, at $0.5288, will end up being a tax cut for city taxpayers without sacrificing any service,” City Council member Chris Woolsey said. “Until the broken property tax system is eliminated by the state legislature, it is up to all local entities to assume leadership for providing property tax relief in their own jurisdictions.”
After a heated public forum, the Council transitioned to ordinances.
Council passed a motion to adapt the city’s Animal Control code for those who allow their dogs to defecate on public property.
An owner who fails to pick up after their dog will now be directly violating city code for failing to supervise or publicly restrain their pet. All dogs must also on a leash in public parks, on other public land, or on the private property of another person unless given permission.
The ordinance will also apply to pigs.
The city also passed a motion to declare certain property as surplus and authorized the City Manager to execute sale, trade, donation or disposal of said property.
Councilmembers then adjourned into Executive Session, and no further action was reported as of press time.
Corsicana City Council will host a final vote on the tax rate on “Budget Monday,” which takes place Monday, Aug. 22. The city will adopt its 2023 budget, host a public hearing on property tax rates and vote on property tax rates on that day.
