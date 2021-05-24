Concerned residents showed up in force at Monday’s Corsicana City Council meeting where a proposed contract negotiation with AMR as a private EMS contractor was tabled.
In front of an almost full capacity room, speakers in the public forum urged the council to weigh all options and consider the wishes of the taxpayers before making a decision.
Background:
Navarro County Commissioners already voted May 10 to pursue a contract with AMR, which promised $0 subsidy required, and five 24-hour ambulances as part of its May 3 presentation.
The Corsicana City Council and Navarro County Commissioners previously met in joint session May 3 to discuss the possibility of privatizing the city and county EMS services but tabled the item without a decision.
According to Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley, The EMS fund has increased staffing, but the fire department has lost more than they have hired since 2020. There are 17 openings with approximately that number currently undergoing standard background checks.
Henley also said 27 EMS personnel are needed to run four ambulances when needed firefighters act in an EMS capacity. To fully staff four stations, 45 personnel are necessary. That number enables two digressionary slots, a shift commander and three-man engines, which is below industry standard, though that number is the norm.
“We use both funds to make sure of adequate staffing,” Henley said. “If you strip away EMS totally and do not put money into fire, I cannot give you the fire department we have today.”
“The financial situation of the EMS fund has put us between a rock and a hard place,” said Connie Standridge, City Manager.
The City’s emergency services fund balance has been operating at a loss since 2018, totaling $2.2 million over those years.
That number doesn’t account for fund transfers or Federal Grants received from the state.
“This situation cannot be ignored. A plan needs to be made, because the fund is not healing itself as rapidly as we should expect,” Standridge said.
The 1115 wavier which helps cover the cost of indigent care or those who aren’t insured is expected to expire after fiscal year 2022. The wavier doesn’t affect private ambulance service, which have more aggressive bill collection practices, according to Henley.
Both the City and County’s tax valuation is expected to be lower when those property value projections are finalized later this summer.
Requests for Proposals were sent out earlier this spring seeking private EMS providers and two were returned.
The first is from Allegiance, who offered four ambulances with two in reserve, and one van. Allegiance offers comparable response time of less than six minutes in the city 90% of the time, the same as AMR, according to documentation provided. The response time in the county is 15 minutes or less 90% of the time, as compared to AMR, which promises a 20-minute response time, 90% of the time.
AMR, promises a 20-minute response time, 90% of the time and five 24-hour ambulances with three guaranteed to have paramedics. If staffing is available that number would increase. AMR has over 230 EMS operations in 47 of the 50 Continental United States.
Ninety-five percent of AMR’s protocols are the same the presenter said. They promised a $0 subsidy as part of their proposal and expressed a preference to hire local paramedics. A representative said they could buy new trucks, but expressed interest in purchasing Corsicana’s equipment.
If the city and county agree, a change to a private provider would happen on Oct. 1.
“The city and the county would then retire any outstanding debt according to the previously agreed 70% city 30% county split,” Standridge said.
Navarro County Pct. 3 Eddie Moore, said he would seek to have that amount reduced and prorated as the county has already set aside the $528,343 that was previously agreed for this year.
