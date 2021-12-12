The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding amending Chapter 2, Animal Control, Article 2.100, Definitions, concerning the definition of “Dangerous Dog,” of the City Code of Ordinances.
• Receive public input regarding a request to close and abandon a 20 feet wide alley running east and west in City Block 166, located between South 2nd Street and South 1st Street.
• Consider amending Chapter 2, Animal Control, Article 2.100, Definitions, concerning the definition of “Dangerous Dog,” of the City Code of Ordinances.
• Consider a request to close and abandon a 20 feet wide alley running east and west in City Block 166 located between South 2nd Street and South 1st Street.
• Consider reviewing and adopting the City of Corsicana’s financial policies, to include the Capitalization Policy, Credit Card Policy, Financial Policy, Fraud Policy, Investment/Collateralization Policy, Purchasing Policy, and Records Management Policy.
• Consider authorizing the sale of property (.057 acres) located in Block 44, Lot 10, Property ID 34424, in Corsicana, Navarro County, Texas.c. Consider all matters incident and related to approving and authorizing publication of Notice of Intention to Issue Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, including the adoption of a resolution pertaining thereto. (This item was tabled November 8, 2021.)
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Regular Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
