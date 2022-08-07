The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St. Prior to the meeting, the Council will host a Budget Work Session at 4 p.m. to discuss the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding amending Chapter 2, Animal Control, Article 2.700,
Animal Nuisance, of the City Code of Ordinances.
• Consider amending Chapter 2, Animal Control, Article 2.700, Animal Nuisance, of the
City Code of Ordinances.
• Consider authorizing the process to begin establishing a tax rate for the 2023
budget year.
• Consider declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing the City Manager
to execute sale, trade, donation, or disposal of said property.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to
receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas
Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to
Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development
negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return To Open Session: the council will consider and act upon items
discussed under Executive Session, as necessary
