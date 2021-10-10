The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding amending Chapter 1, General Provisions, of the City Code of Ordinances to add Article 1.4300, Convention and Visitors Bureau Created.
• Receive public input regarding a proposed amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget to establish Fund 290 to provide funding for Convention and Visitors Bureau activities.
• Consider amending Chapter 1, General Provisions, of the City Code of Ordinances to add Article 1.4300, Convention and Visitors Bureau Created.
• Consider amending the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget to establish Fund 290 to provide funding for Convention and Visitors Bureau activities.
•Consider declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing the City Manager to execute sale, trade, donation, or disposal of said property.
• Consider approving the City of Corsicana’s vote for the Navarro Central Appraisal District Board of Directors for term 2022-2023.
• Consider approving the Convention and Visitors Bureau Bylaws.d. Consider granting special permission to the 2021 Coyote Squadron to allow alcoholic beverages on the C. David Campbell Corsicana Municipal Airport property.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
