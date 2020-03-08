Corsicana City Hall.jpg

Daily Sun FILE photo

The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. March 9 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.

Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:

Public Forum

• Presentation of the Annual Racial Profile Report for 2019.

• Public comments.

Resolutions

• Consider accepting donation of .107 acres of property located in Block 64, Lot A.

• Consider authorizing the submission of a contract amendment request for the

Texas Capital Fund Contract with the Texas Department of Agriculture-Office of

Rural Community Affairs, Contract No. 713042.

• Consider approving a 5-Year Tax Freeze for property located at 319 North Beaton

Street in the Corsicana Downtown Revitalization District (CDRD).

• Consider declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing the City Manager

to execute sale, trade, donation, or disposal of said property.

• Consider approving the appointment of the Election Judges, Alternate Election

Judges, Early Voting Clerk, Early Voting Ballot Board, Central Counting Station

Judges, and personnel for the City’s General Election to be held May 2, 2020.

Reports and Miscellaneous Announcements

• Mayor/Council

Executive Session

• The Council will recess into closed or executive session to

receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas

Government Code.

Return to Open Session

• The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.

Tags

Recommended for you