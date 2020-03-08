The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. March 9 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
Public Forum
• Presentation of the Annual Racial Profile Report for 2019.
• Public comments.
Resolutions
• Consider accepting donation of .107 acres of property located in Block 64, Lot A.
• Consider authorizing the submission of a contract amendment request for the
Texas Capital Fund Contract with the Texas Department of Agriculture-Office of
Rural Community Affairs, Contract No. 713042.
• Consider approving a 5-Year Tax Freeze for property located at 319 North Beaton
Street in the Corsicana Downtown Revitalization District (CDRD).
• Consider declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing the City Manager
to execute sale, trade, donation, or disposal of said property.
• Consider approving the appointment of the Election Judges, Alternate Election
Judges, Early Voting Clerk, Early Voting Ballot Board, Central Counting Station
Judges, and personnel for the City’s General Election to be held May 2, 2020.
Reports and Miscellaneous Announcements
• Mayor/Council
Executive Session
• The Council will recess into closed or executive session to
receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas
Government Code.
Return to Open Session
• The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
