The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding altering the prima facie speed in BS 31-D from one mile west of FM 2555 to one mile east of FM 2555 extending the 40 mph speed zone to one mile west of FM 2555.
• Receive public input regarding the adoption of the ordinance considering all matters incident and related to the issuance, sale and delivery of "City Of Corsicana, Texas Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022;" authorizing the issuance of the Certificates; approving and authorizing instruments and procedures relating to said Certificates; and enacting other provisions relating to the subject.
• Receive public input regarding a request for a Specific Use Permit to install a telecommunication tower for Block 758, Lot 4, part Block 757 and part Block 764 located at 1506 South Seventh Street. (This item was tabled on January 24, 2022.)
• Consider altering the prima facie speed in BS 31-D from one mile west of FM 2555 to one mile east of FM 2555 extending the 40 mph speed zone to one mile west of FM 2555.
• Consider adoption of the ordinance considering all matters incident and related to the issuance, sale and delivery of "City of Corsicana, Texas Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022;" authorizing the issuance of theCertificates; approving and authorizing instruments and procedures relating to said Certificates; and enacting other provisions relating to the subject.
• Consider a request for a Specific Use Permit to install a telecommunication tower for Block 758, Lot 4, part Block 757 and part Block 764 located at 1506 South 7th Street. (This item was tabled on January 24, 2022.)
• Consider approving a resolution of support and a commitment of funding for the submission of an application to the 2022 Competitive Housing Tax Credit Program through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs by Valley Meadows, L.P. for the construction of affordable senior housing.
• Presentation of the Annual Racial Profile Report for 2021.
• EXECUTIVE SESSION: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• RETURN TO OPEN SESSION: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
