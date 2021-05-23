The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 24 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding amending Chapter 1, entitled General Provisions, Article 1.3500, Historic Preservation, Section 1.3524(1), Tax Incentives of the City Code of Ordinances.
• Receive public input regarding a request to close and abandon the 10-foot alley running east and west in City Block 706, located between South Powell Street and South Washington Street.
• Receive public input regarding a request for Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-2 (R-2) to General Retail (GR) for Block 448, Lot B located at 1008 West 2nd Avenue.
• Receive public input regarding a request for Zoning Change from Agriculture (A) to Single-Family Residential-3 (R-3) for Block 914A, Lots 1-30 located in the Brookstone Addition.
• Consider amending Chapter 1, entitled General Provisions, Article 1.3500, Historic Preservation, Section 1.3524(1), Tax Incentives of the City Code of Ordinances.
• Consider a request to close and abandon the 10-foot alley running east and west in City Block 706, located between South Powell Street and South Washington Street.
• Consider a request for Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-2 (R-2) to General Retail (GR) for Block 448, Lot B located at 1008 West 2nd Avenue.d. Consider a request for Zoning Change from Agriculture (A) to Single-Family Residential -3 (R-3) for Block 914A, Lots 1-30 located in the Brookstone Addition.
• Consider authorizing the City Manager to execute an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Midlothian for the purchasing of goods commonly used by each party.
• Consider authorizing the sale of property located at 106 South Beaton, Corsicana, Navarro County, Texas.
• Consider approving award of bid for the Northwest Apartments CDBG Street Improvements project.
• Consider approving award of bid for the Equipment Storage Building Construction at the City of Corsicana Service Center.
• Consider approving award of bid for the S.H. 31 Industrial Park Permanent Concrete Road Construction project.
• Consider approving award of bid for Municipal Government Audit Services for the Fiscal Years ending September 30, 2021, 2022, and 2023.
• Consider authorizing contract negotiations with AMR as a private EMS contractor.
• Consider approving award of bid for Banking Depository Services for the period of October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2024.
• Confirm the appointment of Mayor Pro Tem.
• Confirm the appointment of a Municipal Court Clerk.
• Executive session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to open session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference using the link below. You may also call in and listen to the audio by telephone using the toll free number below.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 - One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,707244013#
United States: +1 (312) 757-3119 - One-touch: tel:+13127573119,,707244013#
Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “City Council Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Click on “GOVERNMENT” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left Under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.
