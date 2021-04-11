The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
This meeting is open to the public. The first 20 attendees will be allowed to observe in person and must wear a face covering. All others can participate by computer or telephone, please see instructions below.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Recognition of Fire Chief Paul Henley for being named Fire Chief of the Year by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association.
• Presentation of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
• Receive public input regarding amending Chapter 10, Traffic Control, Article 10.1200(3)(E), Speed Regulations, of the City Code of Ordinances concerning Speed Restrictions on Streets and Highways on portions of State Highway 22 within the incorporate limits of the City of Corsicana.
• Receive public input regarding a proposed amendment to Chapter 13, entitled Municipal Fees, of the City Code of Ordinances to provide changes and additions of certain fees.
• Consider amending Chapter 10, Traffic Control, Article 10.1200(3)(E), Speed Regulations, of the City Code of Ordinances concerning Speed Restrictions on Streets and Highways on portions of State Highway 22 within the incorporate limits of the City of Corsicana.
• Consider amending Chapter 13, entitled Municipal Fees, of the City Code of Ordinances to provide changes and additions of certain fees.
• Consider approving an action to suspend the effective date proposed by Atmos Energy Corporation –MidTex Division, to increase rates under the Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program for 45 days, and authorize the City’s continued participation in a coalition of cities known as the “Atmos Texas Municipalities.”
• Consider declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing the City Manager to execute sale, trade, donation, or disposal of said property.
• Consider approving a 5-Year Tax Freeze for property located at 301 North Beaton Street in the Corsicana Downtown Revitalization District (CDRD).
• Consider approving award of bid to West Hwy 31 Contractors, Inc. for the Corsicana Central Fire Station Roof Replacement project.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference using the link below. You may also call in and listen to the audio by telephone using the toll free number below.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 - One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,707244013#
United States: +1 (312) 757-3119 - One-touch: tel:+13127573119,,707244013#
Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “City Council Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Click on “GOVERNMENT” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left Under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.
