The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 23.
Effective March 16, 2020, and subject to specific conditions, the Governor of the State of Texas has temporarily suspended portions of the Open Meetings Act requirements. In order to minimize public gatherings, the Corsicana City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2020, will be closed to the public.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Presentation of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
• Consider approving an action to suspend the effective date proposed by Atmos Energy Corporation –MidTex Division to increase rates under the Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program for 45 days, and authorize the City’s continued participation in the “Atmos Texas Municipalities” coalition of cities.
• Consider designating the month of April 2020 as Fair Housing Month in the City of Corsicana.
• Consider ordering the General Election of May 2, 2020, be postponed until the Uniform Election Date of November 3, 2020.
• Consider declaring a Local State of Disaster due to public health emergency.
• Consider authorizing the sale of 95.261 acres of property to Audubon Metals Texas LLC.
The meeting will be livestreamed, as always. Citizens may access the live broadcast by visiting the City of Corsicana website at www.cityofcorsicana.com then choose “Broadcasts” from the row of icons across the screen, then under “Live Broadcasts of Meetings” and select “City Council Meetings” to view the meeting. The complete agenda packet is located on the same website under “Government” then “Agenda Center” and “City Council”. Select the agenda for the March 23, 2020, meeting. In addition, there will be a call-in number available for citizens to ask questions or participate. The number is 903-654-4842.
Members of the public who wish to communicate with the Council may do so through email. Email addresses for all Council members are on the website. Those who require special accommodations should contact 903-654-4803 with any requests.
— From Staff Reports
