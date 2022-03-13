The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) to Two-Family (2F) for Block 281, Lot 10. (This item was tabled Feb. 28.)
Receive public input regarding a proposed amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget to amend Fund 290 to provide funding for Convention and Visitors Bureau activities.
• Consider a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) to Two-Family (2F) for Block 281, Lot 10. (This item was tabled Feb. 28.)
• Consider amending the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget to amend Fund 290 to provide funding for Convention and Visitors Bureau activities.
• Consider authorizing the City Manager to purchase approximately 368 acres of property referred to by Property ID 44842 and Property ID 44767 in the records of the Navarro Central Appraisal District.
• Consider designating the month of April 2022 as Fair Housing Month in the City of Corsicana.
• Consider approving the appointment of the Election Judges, Alternate Election Judges, Early Voting Clerk, Early Voting Ballot Board, Central Counting Station Judges, and personnel for the City’s General Election to be held May 7, 2022.
• Consider declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing the City Manager to execute sale, trade, donation, or disposal of said property.
• Consider approving applications for Historic Downtown District Reinvestment Tax Credits for 2021.
• Confirm the Mayor’s appointment to various boards and commissions.
• Executive session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to open session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.