The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-3 (R-3) to Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) and a request for Specific Use Permit for a manufactured home for Lot 73 in Block 588, located at 2025 West 15th Avenue.
• Receive public input regarding a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-2 (R-2) to Light Industrial (I-1) for Block 923, Lot 1 located on West State Highway 22.
• Receive public input regarding a proposed amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget to reclassify three Fire Department positions to the rank of Lieutenant.
• Consider a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-3 (R-3) to Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) and a request for Specific Use Permit for a manufactured home for Lot 73 in Block 588, located at 2025 West 15th Avenue.
• Consider a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-2 (R-2) to Light Industrial (I-1) for Block 923, Lot 1 located on West State Highway 22.
• Consider amending the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget to reclassify three Fire Department positions to the rank of Lieutenant.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
