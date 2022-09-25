The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Public Hearings: Receive public input regarding a request for a Specific Use Permit for a
manufactured home for Lot 15 in Block 1014B located at 1645 Navarro Circle.
• Receive public input regarding the reauthorization of Tax Abatement Guidelines and Criteria.
• Ordinances: Consider a request for a Specific Use Permit for a manufactured home for Lot 15 in
Block 1014B located at 1645 Navarro Circle.
• Resolutions: Consider authorizing a Medical Director Services Agreement between the City of
Corsicana (Corsicana Fire Department) and Dr. Alicia Hart, M.D.
• Consider approving renewal of the City’s participation in Granting Tax Abatement, along with the renewal of Tax Abatement Policy Guidelines and Criteria for granting Tax Abatement.
• Consider authorizing award of bid to provide a computer software package for the City of Corsicana Finance Department.
• Consider renewing the Water Supply Contact between the City of Corsicana and the City of Dawson.
• Consider approving the City of Corsicana’s votes for the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool Board of Trustees Election.
• Reports and Miscellaneous Announcements from Mayor/Council
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return To Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.