The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St. Prior to the meeting, a Work Session will be at 5 p.m. to discuss Billing and Collection Services for Ambulance/EMS and Fire.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Update on the 2020 Census by Mike Morrison.
• Public comments.
• Receive public input regarding proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2022.
• Receive public input regarding a request to close and abandon a 20-foot alley running east and west in City Block 164, located between North 2nd Street and North 1st Street.
• Consider a request to close and abandon a 20-foot alley running east and west in City Block 164, located between North 2nd Street and North 1st Street.
• Consider postponing the vote on the budget for Fiscal Year 2022 to September 27, 2021.
• Consider approving award of bid for Water/Wastewater Chemical Bids.
• Consider authorizing submission of an application to the U.S. Department of Commerce for funding through the Economic Development Administration’s fiscal year 2021 American Rescue Plan Act Economic Adjustment Assistance Program.
• Consider approving a 5-Year Tax Freeze for property located at 119 North Beaton Street in the Corsicana Downtown Revitalization District.
• Consider approving award of contract to Change Healthcare for EMS billing and collection services.
• Consider updating health benefits coverage to City of Corsicana retirees.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.