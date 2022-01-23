The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Prior to the meeting, a Joint Work Session will be held with the Navarro County Commissioners Court at 4 p.m. to discuss Contract Ambulance Service.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding a proposed amendment to Chapter 13, entitled Municipal Fees, of the City Code of Ordinances to provide changes and additions of certain fees.
• Receive public input regarding a request for a Specific Use Permit to install a telecommunication tower for Block 758, Lot 4, part Block 757 and part Block 764 located at 1506 South 7th Street.
• Receive public input regarding a request for Zoning Change from General Retail (GR) to Single-Family Residential-2 (R-2) for Block 449, Lot 3 located at 601 Mills Place.
• Receive public input regarding a request for Zoning Change from General Retail (GR) to Single-Family Residential-2 (R-2) for Block 449B, Lot A located at 502 Mills Place.
• Consider amending Chapter 13, entitled Municipal Fees, of the City Code of Ordinances to provide changes and additions of certain fees.
• Consider a request for a Specific Use Permit to install a telecommunication tower for Block 758, Lot 4, part Block 757 and part Block 764 located at 1506 South 7th Street.c. Consider a request for a Zoning Change from General Retail (GR) to Single- Family Residential-2 (R-2) for Block 449, Lot 3 located at 601 Mills Place.
• Consider a request for a Zoning Change from General Retail (GR) to Single- Family Residential-2 (R-2) for Block 449B, Lot A located at 502 Mills Place.
• Consider approving the decision of the Corsicana Police Chief concerning denial to issue a Wrecker Rotation License. (This item was tabled on December 27, 2021 and January 10, 2022.)
Consider approving award of contract for the Post Oak Creek 10” Waterline project.
Consider ordering the City’s general election to be held Saturday, May 7, 2022.
• Receive 2021 Annual Reports for Main Street/Tourism and Corsicana Visitors’ Bureau.
• EXECUTIVE SESSION: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• RETURN TO OPEN SESSION: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
