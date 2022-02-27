The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding a request for Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-2 (R-2) to Commercial (C) for Blocks 1611 thru 1615, Lot 6A, also known as 4221 West Business 31.
• Receive public input regarding a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) to Two-Family (2F) for Block 281, Lot 10.
• Receive public input regarding the creation and designation of the proposed Reinvestment Zone No. 22-01 pursuant to Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code; designating an authorized representative to act in all matters; and designating a liaison to act on all matters pertaining to the property development and tax abatement zone.
• Receive public input regarding the creation and designation of the proposed Reinvestment Zone No. 22-02 pursuant to Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code; designating an authorized representative to act in all matters; and designating a liaison to act on all matters pertaining to the property development and tax abatement zone.
• Consider a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-2 (R-2) to Commercial (C) for Blocks 1611 thru 1615, Lot 6A, also known as 4221 West Business 31.
• Consider a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) to Two-Family (2F) for Block 281, Lot 10.
• Consider the creation and designation of proposed Reinvestment Zone 22-01 pursuant to Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code; designating an authorized representative to act in all matters; and designating a liaison to act on all matters pertaining to the property development and tax abatement zone.
• Consider the creation and designation of proposed Reinvestment Zone 22-02 pursuant to Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code; designating an authorized representative to act in all matters; and designating a liaison to act on all matters pertaining to the property development and tax abatement zone.
• Consider authorizing the City Manager to execute and submit Texas Subdivision Special District Election and Release Forms concerning opioid related claims against Endo and Teva.
• Consider approving award of contract for engineering services for the preparation of a Water Master Plan.
• Consider approving a Tax Abatement Agreement between the City of Corsicana and Tremco CPG Manufacturing Corp.
• Consider approving a Tax Abatement Agreement between the City of Corsicana and SI Corsicana QOZB #8 LLC.
• Consider approving a Tax Abatement Agreement between the City of Corsicana and Building Materials Manufacturing Corporation.
• Consider approving a Development Agreement with SI Corsicana QOZB #8 LLC.
• Confirm the City Manager’s appointment of Fire Chief for the City of Corsicana.
• Reports and miscellaneous announcements: Mayor/Council
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
