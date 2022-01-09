The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Consider approving award of contract for the Reconstruction of West 13 Avenue from South 15th Street to South 31st Street.
• Consider award of bid for the Lake Halbert Water Treatment Plant Improvements Project.
• Consider approving the City’s participation in a joint contract for election services between all the Cities and School Districts in Navarro County, Navarro College, and Navarro County/Navarro County Elections Administrator for the May 7, 2022 election.
• Consider approving the decision of the Corsicana Police Chief concerning denial to issue a Wrecker Rotation License. (This item was tabled on December 27, 2021.)
• Confirm the Mayor’s appointment to various boards and commissions.
• Confirm the City Manager’s appointment of Environmental Services Director for the City of Corsicana.
• Presentation of the Corsicana Visitors’ Bureau Quarterly Report for the period of October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
