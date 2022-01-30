Corsicana City Hall.jpg

Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:

• Consider approving to change the authorized representatives for the City’s depository.

• Consider amending the City’s authorized representatives on the TexPool Savings Local Government Investment Pool account.

• Consider amending the City’s authorized representatives on the TexSTAR Short Term Asset Reserve Fund account.

• Consider changing the authorized representatives for the City of Corsicana’s Safety Deposit Box located at Vera Bank.

