The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St. Prior to the meeting, there will be a Work Session at 5:30 p.m.
Items on Monday's Work Session Agenda include:
• Discuss Certificates of Obligation
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding approval of the Redistricting Plan changing the Municipal Precinct boundaries of the City of Corsicana, Texas.
Recibir comentarios del público sobre la aprobación del Plan de Redistritación que cambia los límites del Recinto Municipal de la Ciudad de Corsicana, Texas.
• Consider approving the Redistricting Plan changing the Municipal Precinct boundaries of the City of Corsicana, Texas.
Considere aprobar el Plan de Redistribución de Distritos que cambia los límites del Recinto Municipal de la Ciudad de Corsicana, Texas.
• Consider awarding the Three-Year Capital Lease/Purchase Financing for various vehicles, equipment, and accessories to Trust Bank, and the establishment of a required escrow account, with the City Manager and Director of Finance as authorized signers.
• Consider adopting and approving the Texas Term Sheet in its entirety and its intrastate allocation schedule regarding the National Opioid Settlement.
• Consider authorizing the sale of property located at Lake Halbert Road and US 287, Corsicana, Navarro County, Texas.
• Consider all matters incident and related to approving and authorizing publication of Notice of Intention to Issue Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, including the adoption of a resolution pertaining thereto.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
