The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St., with a Work Session set for 4 p.m. prior to the meeting.
Items on Monday's City Council Work Session Agenda include:
• Discuss proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Public comments
• Public Hearings: Receive public input regarding a request to close and abandon the 20-foot wide alley running east and west in City Block 141, located between South 3rd Street and South 2nd Street. b. Receive public input regarding a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-3 (R-3) to General Retail (GR) for Block 319C, Lots 3 and 4, also known as 1106 and 1108 North Beaton Street. 7.
• Consider a request to close and abandon the 20-foot wide alley running east and west in City Block 141, located between South 3rd Street and South 2nd Street. b. Consider a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-3 (R-3) to General Retail (GR) for Block 319C, Lots 3 and 4, also known as 1106 and 1108 North Beaton Street. 8.
• Consider authorizing participation in the coalition of cities to suspend Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC’s proposed effective date to increase rates.
• Reports And Miscellaneous Announcements Mayor/Council
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code. 12.
• Return To Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
