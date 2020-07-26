The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 27 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
The meeting will not be open to the public, but may be viewed via live broadcast, or joined by telephone or teleconference using the instructions below.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Presentation of Proclamation to Dr. Kent Rogers, Emily Carroll, and Maria Lemus with the Corsicana Navarro County Health Department.
• Consider authorizing the City Manager to enter into a contract with the Corsicana Preservation Foundation for housing and display of the Wolf Brand Chili Car.
• Consider ordering the City’s general election to be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
• Consider authorizing the City Manager to execute a contract to provide grant application and management services for grants through the Texas Department of Agriculture 2020 Downtown Revitalization and Main Street Fund.
• Consider authorizing the City to commit to funding of a right of way acquisition for the Texas Department of Transportation US 287 Widening Project.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session regarding real estate pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference using the link below. You may also call in and listen to the audio by telephone using the toll free number below.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 - One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,707244013#
United States: +1 (312) 757-3119 - One-touch: tel:+13127573119,,707244013#
Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “Economic Development Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Click on “GOVERNMENT” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left Under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.
