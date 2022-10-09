The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Consider renewing the Water Supply Contact between the City of Corsicana and the City of Kerens.
• Consider renewing the Water Supply Contract between the City of Corsicana and the Post Oak Special Utility District.
• Consider approving authorization to retire and transfer ownership of the Corsicana Police Department Labrador drug dog to her former handler.
• Consider authorizing award of bid for the construction contract for the South IH 45 12-Inch Waterline Bore project.
• Consider authorizing award of bid for the Reconstruction of the Infield Areas of the Stuart J. Beebe Athletic Complex project.
• Consider authorizing award of bid for the Construction of Landscape and Scenic Enhancements project.
• Consider adopting a resolution denying Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC’s
• Application to Increase Rates related to Oncor’s statement of intent to increase rates filed on or about May 13, 2022, and requiring Oncor to reimburse the alliance of Oncor Cities’ rate case expenses.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
