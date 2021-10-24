The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St. A Work Session will be before the meeting at 5 p.m.
Items on Monday's Work Session Agenda include:
• Discuss amending Chapter 12, Planning and Zoning, of the City of Code of Ordinances concerning open-air structures.
• Discuss amending Chapter 7, entitled Offenses and Nuisances, concerning engine exhaust braking.
• Discuss bridge improvements at the South Fork of Post Oak Creek and North 29th Street.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding amending Chapter 12, entitled Planning and Zoning, of the City Code of Ordinances, concerning open air structures.
• Receive public input regarding amending Chapter 7, entitled Offenses and Nuisances, Article 7.100, Noise Pollution, of the City Code of Ordinances, concerning engine exhaust braking.
• Receive public input regarding a request for a Specific Use Permit to install a telecommunication tower for Block 826, Lot 7B, located on West 2nd Avenue.
• Receive public input regarding a Specific Use Permit for an auto storage facility for Block 1033, Lot 6A, also known as 625 Hardy Avenue.
• Receive public input regarding a request for Zoning Change from Light Industrial (I- 1) to Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) for Block 303, Lot 1, also known as 801 South 15th Street.
• Consider amending Chapter 12, entitled Planning and Zoning, of the City Code of Ordinances, concerning open air structures.
• Consider amending Chapter 7, entitled Offenses and Nuisances, Article 7.100, Noise Pollution, of the City Code of Ordinances, concerning engine exhaust braking.
Consider a request for a Specific Use Permit to install a telecommunication tower for Block 826, Lot 7B, located on West 2nd Avenue.
• Consider a request for a Specific Use Permit for an auto storage facility for Block 1033, Lot 6A, also known as 625 Hardy Avenue.
• Consider a request for a Zoning Change from Light Industrial (I-1) to Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) for Block 303, Lot 1, also known as 801 South 15th Street.
• Consider approving the 2022 City of Corsicana Calendar and changing the date of the second Council Meeting in December 2022 due to conflict with a holiday.
• Consider approving funding for bridge improvements at the South Fork of Post Oak Creek and North 29th Street.
• Confirm the Mayor’s appointment to various boards and commissions.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Regular Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.