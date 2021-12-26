The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding a proposed amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget to add the Fire Department classification of FCS-C.
• Consider amending the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget to add the Fire Department classification of FCS-C.
• Consider authorizing the sale of property (two acres) located in the State Home on FM Highway 2555 and N. 45th Street in Corsicana, Navarro County, Texas.
• Consider approving the decision of the Corsicana Police Chief concerning denial to issue a Wrecker Rotation License.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
