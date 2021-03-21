The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 22 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
This meeting is open to the public. The first 20 attendees will be allowed to observe in person and must wear a face covering. All others can participate by computer or telephone, please see instructions below.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding the proposed annexation of property described as approximately 0.6307 acres located in the Benjamin P. Bustian Survey, Abstract Number 79 in Navarro County, Texas, and property described as approximately 7.5 acres located in the Michael Shire Survey, Abstract Number 10 in Navarro County, Texas.
• Receive public input regarding a request for a zoning change from Light Industrial (I- 1) to Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) for Block 371B, Lot 16 located at 808 South 15th Street.
• Receive public input regarding a request for a Specific Use Permit for the use of outdoor RV and boat sales for Block 1311, Lot 11, located at 3301 Corsicana Crossing Boulevard.
• Receive public input regarding a request for a Specific Use Permit for the use of outdoor automobile sales for Block 254, Lot ALL located at 500 North Beaton Street.
• Receive public input regarding adoption of an ordinance considering all matters incident and related to the issuance and sale of City of Corsicana, Texas General Obligation Refunding Bond, Series 2021; levying an annual ad valorem tax for payment of said bond; authorizing execution of a paying agent/registrar agreement and escrow agreement; providing an effective date; and enacting other provisions relating to the subject.
• Consider annexation of property described as approximately 0.6307 acres located in the Benjamin P. Bustian Survey, Abstract Number 79 in Navarro County, Texas, and property described as approximately 7.5 acres located in the Michael Shire Survey, Abstract Number 10 in Navarro County, Texas.
• Consider a request for a zoning change from Light Industrial (I-1) to Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) for Block 371B, Lot 16 located at 808 South 15th Street.
• Consider a request for a Specific Use Permit for the use of outdoor RV and boat sales for Block 1311, Lot 11, 3301 located at Corsicana Crossing Boulevard.
• Consider a request for a Specific Use Permit for the use of outdoor automobile sales for Block 254, Lot ALL located at 500 North Beaton Street.
• Consider adoption of an ordinance considering all matters incident and related to the issuance and sale of City of Corsicana, Texas General Obligation Refunding Bond, Series 2021; levying an annual ad valorem tax for payment of said bond; authorizing execution of a paying agent/registrar agreement and escrow agreement; providing an effective date; and enacting other provisions relating to the subject.
• Consider a request to close sections of a street within Oakwood Cemetery.
• Consider designating the month of April 2021 as Fair Housing Month in the City of Corsicana.
• Consider approving the appointment of the Election Judges, Alternate Election Judges, Early Voting Clerk, Early Voting Ballot Board, Central Counting Station Judges, and personnel for the City’s General Election to be held May 1, 2021.
• Consider approving applications for Historic Downtown District Reinvestment Tax Credits for 2020.
• The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference using the link below. You may also call in and listen to the audio by telephone using the toll free number below.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 - One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,707244013#
United States: +1 (312) 757-3119 - One-touch: tel:+13127573119,,707244013#
Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “City Council Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Click on “GOVERNMENT” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left Under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.
