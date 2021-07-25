The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 26 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-3 (R-3) to Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) and a request for Specific Use Permit for a manufactured home for Lot 8 in Block 430C, located at 1210 West 16th Avenue.
• Consider a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-3 (R-3) to Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) and a request for Specific Use Permit for a manufactured home for Lot 8 in Block 430C, located at 1210 West 16th Avenue.
• Consider approving to direct the Navarro County Tax Assessor to calculate the voter-approval tax rate of the City in the manner provided for a special taxing unit (at a voter-approval rate of 8%) due to the declaration of disaster by the Governor of Texas.
• Consider authorizing the City to participate as part of a coalition of cities in proceedings to be held by the Railroad Commission of Texas related to implementation of House Bill 1520, and other provisions related to the subject.
• Consider award of bid for the HVAC Maintenance Service Contract to be effective August 1, 2021 through July 30, 2023.
• Consider authorizing execution of contract by City Manager for purchase of an emergency generator with a grant awarded through the Texas Department of Emergency Management for use at the West Highway 31 Ground Storage Facility.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
