The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding adopting 2022 Fiscal Year Budget.
• Receive public input regarding ratifying the property tax increase reflected in the Fiscal Year 2022 Adopted Budget and acknowledging that the increase raises more in tax revenue than the Fiscal Year 2021 Adopted Budget.
• Receive public input regarding adopting the Tax Rate of $0.6120 for Fiscal Year 2022.
• Receive public input regarding a request for a zoning change from Agriculture (A) to Commercial (C) for Block 1410, Lot 2, located at 3708 South Interstate Highway 45 W.
• Receive public input regarding a proposed amendment to Chapter 13, entitled Municipal Fees, of the City Code of Ordinances to provide changes and additions of certain fees.
• Consider adopting 2022 Fiscal Year Budget.
• Consider ratifying the property tax increase reflected in the Fiscal Year 2022 Adopted Budget and to acknowledge that the increase raises more in tax revenue than the Fiscal Year 2021 Adopted Budget.
• Consider adopting the tax rate for $0.6120 for Fiscal Year 2022.
• Consider a request for a zoning change from Agriculture (A) to Commercial (C) for Block 1410, Lot 2, located at 3708 South Interstate Highway 45 W.e. Consider amending Chapter 13, entitled Municipal Fees, of the City Code of Ordinances to provide changes and additions of certain fees.
• Consider approving an Interlocal Agreement between the City of Corsicana and Navarro County for the provision of Library services and Animal Shelter services.
• Consider authorizing Contract for Ambulance Services between the City of Corsicana and Navarro County.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
