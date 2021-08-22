The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St. There will be a work session at 5 p.m. before the meeting to discuss the Wastewater Master Plan Presentation.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding amending Chapter 3, Building and Construction, Article 3.100, Electrical Code, Section 3.135, Minimum Size Wire, Exceptions, of the City Code of Ordinances.
• Receive public input regarding a request for a Specific Use Permit for a manufactured home for Lot 72, Block 589, located at 2308 West 13th Avenue.
• Receive public input regarding a proposed amendment to Chapter 13, entitled Municipal Fees, of the City Code of Ordinances to provide changes and additions of certain fees.
• Consider amending Chapter 3, Building and Construction, Article 3.100, Electrical Code, Section 3.135, Minimum Size Wire, Exceptions, of the City Code of Ordinances.
• Consider a request for a Specific Use Permit for a manufactured home for Lot 72, Block 589, located at 2308 West 13th Avenue.
• Consider amending Chapter 13, entitled Municipal Fees, of the City Code of Ordinances to provide changes and additions of certain fees.
• Consider approving award of bid for Asphaltic Materials.
• Consider approving award of bid for Concrete Curb and Gutter Construction.
• Consider approving award of bid for Cleaning and/or Sealing Joints and Cracks (Asphaltic Concrete).
• Consider approving award of bid for Fuel Services.
• Consider approving award of bid for Gravel and Road Material.
• Consider approving award of bid for Vegetation Management Services.
• Consider approving a Paid Quarantine Leave Policy for Firefighters, Peace Officers, Detention Officers, and Emergency Medical Technicians as required of the Local Government Code.
• Consider approving an amendment to the FY 2020-2021 Budget for the Corsicana Visitors’ Bureau.
• Consider approving changes to the Vehicle Towing and Storage Fee Schedule (Corsicana Police Department Vehicle Towing and Storage Fee Schedule).
• Consider authorizing a Mutual Aid Agreement between the City of Corsicana Fire Department and Navarro College.
• Consider authorizing City Manager to accept a 2020 Federal Emergency Management Administration Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
• Consider approving the City of Corsicana’s nomination for a candidate to serve on the Navarro Central Appraisal District Board of Directors.
• Consider approving award of bid for the Fence Construction Central Fire Station Project.
• Consider declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing the City Manager to execute sale, trade, donation, or disposal of said property.
• Confirm the Mayor’s appointment to various boards and commissions.
• Consider approving the City Manager’s appointment to the Civil Service Commission.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
