The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding a proposed amendment to Chapter 13, entitled Municipal Fees, of the City Code of Ordinances to provide changes and additions of certain fees.
• Receive public input regarding a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-3 (R-3) to Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) and a request for Specific Use Permit for a manufactured home for Lot 41 in Block 587, located at 1014 South 27th Street.
• Receive public input regarding Fire Service and Emergency Medical Service.
• Consider amending Chapter 13, entitled Municipal Fees, of the City Code of Ordinances to provide changes and additions of certain fees.
• Consider a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-3 (R-3) to Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) and a request for Specific Use Permit for a manufactured home for Lot 41 in Block 587, located at 1014 South 27th Street.
• Consider approving the Navarro Central Appraisal District 2022 Proposed Budget. (This item was tabled June 14.)
• Consider authorizing to execute contracts for the exchange of property at Lake Halbert.
• Consider approving award of bid for the Northwest Apartments CDBG Street Improvements project.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference using the link below. You may also call in and listen to the audio by telephone using the toll free number below.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 - One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,707244013#
United States: +1 (312) 757-3119 - One-touch: tel:+13127573119,,707244013#
Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “City Council Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Click on “GOVERNMENT” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left Under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.
