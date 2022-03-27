The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 28 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Consider authorization to respond to Atmos Energy Corporation-MidTex Division’s application to increase rates under the Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program; Suspending the effective date of the application for forty-five days; Authorizing the City to continue to participate in the Atmos Texas Municipalities (ATM); and Declaring an effective date.
• Consider approval to change the date of the second regular scheduled City Council session of May 2022 from May 23, 2022 to May 16, 2022.
• Consider authorizing award of bid to provide communications equipment and installation obtained through the FY 2020 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
• Consider designating truck routes in the City of Corsicana.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant toSection 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
A Joint Work Session of the City Council of the City of Corsicana and the Navarro County Commissioners will be at 5 p.m. Monday, March 28 in the Council Chambers at the Corsicana Government Center, 200 N. 12th Street, Corsicana, Texas, for the purpose of considering the following:
• Ambulance Service Update
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.